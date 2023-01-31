Dec. 21, 1950—Jan. 27, 2023

LAKE LUZERNE — Patricia A. Neville, 72, of Lawrence St., passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Born on December 21, 1950, in Elmira, she was the daughter of the late Edgar T. Strunk and Donna (Fulkerson) Strunk Phenes. Patty moved to Lake Luzerne in 1985.

She married Andrew J. Neville on November 25, 1988, in Lake George.

Patty was an animal lover. She especially loved her dogs. She had enjoyed being a homemaker and sewing.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Andrew Neville; a son, Dennis (Dayle Beshara) Burdick of South Glens Falls; siblings: Sue Roberts, Evelyn Prescott, Donna and Rich Ward, and Rexford and Charlene and their families; her in-laws: Tom and Emma Neville, Donna and Danny Pinkowski, Joe and Sue Neville, David and Janice Neville and their families.

Friends may call Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Patty’s family would like to thank everyone who has helped over the years with her care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patty’s memory may be directed to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.