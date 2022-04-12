Oct. 27, 1933—April 8, 2022

MOREAU — Patricia A. Leclaire passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Home of The Good Shepherd in Moreau, NY, following a long illness. Born on October 27, 1933 in Rutland, VT, she was the daughter of Stephen and Rose (Greenwood) Guardyak. On July 11, 1952 she married Lucien Leclaire and was happily married for 65 years until his passing in 2018.

Affectionately known to most as “Pat,” her greatest joy in life was caring for her family in every way imaginable. She tirelessly prepared large family meals on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas well into her elder years. She was famous to all of her family for her spaghetti and meatballs made from a recipe that is yet to be duplicated and her delicious Easter bread.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren all knew they would leave “Gramma’s” or “Big Mimi’s” house with a hug, kiss and a pocket full of lollipops. Mom will be close to all of our hearts this Easter Sunday.

She enjoyed going to yard sales, selling Adirondack lawn furniture with Dad, and was especially gifted at bringing houseplants back to life. Her memories of all of her life remained vivid throughout the years and she could converse for hours on end at the kitchen table over a cup of coffee or a soda. All who met her, loved her. Pat served as the Dresden Town Clerk/Tax Collector for over twenty years and proudly issued many of the young men and women in town their first hunting and fishing licenses. She was one of the original members of the Dresden Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Women’s Home Bureau.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was predeceased by her sister Evelyn Cirino, her brother Richard Guardyak, her beloved son Christopher, and her son-in-law Alan Combs. She is survived by her children: Richard and fiancee Sharon West of Dresden, Marie (Alan) Combs of Whitehall, NY, Lucien and Marilou Leclaire of Dresden, Elizabeth and Wayne Barrett of Dresden and Paul and Candy Leclaire of Whitehall; her grandchildren: Jessica (Frank) Ingerson of Whitehall, Christopher (Sara) Leclaire of Ballston Lake, Rosemary (Christopher) Gordon of Dresden, Rachael (Peter) Charron of Glens Falls, Sarah Leclaire and partner Nicholas Mathieu of Benson, VT, Shae Varmette and partner Wendy Wojtaszek of Albany, Carli (Caleb) Armstrong of Queensbury, Stephanie Combs and partner Nick Thorne of Wellesbourne, England, Stephen (Stormy May) Combs of Whitehall, Ashleigh (Josh) Maring of Ticonderoga, Katie Barrett and fiance Jessie Bradish of Norwood, Amber Leclaire of Castleton, VT, and Sgt. Paul Leclaire, Jr. of Fort Drum; along with 19 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include sister-in-law Jean (Scott, Sr.) Huntington of Queensbury; and brother-in-law Robert Ayers; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday evening, April 13, 2022 between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. at The Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home under the direction of Father Zachariah Chichester of the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be conducted later in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in Pat’s name to the Dresden Fire Department or The Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

