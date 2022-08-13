Patricia A. "Kory" Smith

March 26, 1936 - Aug. 10, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Patricia A. "Kory" Smith, age 86, of Queensbury, passed away after a brief illness at Glens Falls Hospital and walked peacefully into the arms of her Lord and "Partner" on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was born on March 26, 1936, in Manhattan, NY, one of four children to the late Ruperto and Lorinda Muriel (Davis) Simbulan.

She was raised in the Bronx and was a graduate of St. Catherine Academy High School.

She was a dedicated mother for many years preceding her rewarding career at IBM. She retired in 1987 as an administrator in the Customer Center in Paramus, NJ.

Kory was a loving woman who cherished every moment with her family and close friends. She

enjoyed cooking and baking and she shared her indulgences with all. She loved to dance, especially with her husband, Bob, and she had a creative mind and an artistic hand. Crafting, painting, and card making were among the many skills that she acquired.

Her intuition and meditative talents empowered her to help so many people along her life's journey. She was a Reiki Master, and her healing hands were a gift that she shared with all but never took credit for, and always said it was God working through her.

Kory was a devout practicing Catholic and a Eucharistic Minister and Lector at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George. She was energized by her Catholic faith and found comfort in her everlasting devotion to the Blessed Mother.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert F. Smith; her loving children: Therese (Jon) Brander, Suzanne (Joseph) Anderson, Debbie Smith and Joan Fedrigon, Steven (Virginia) Smith, Grant (Shellie) Smith and Janie (Bob) Patrick; her dear sister, Jane (the late Leo) Morris; cherished grandchildren: Desiree (Charles) DiSanto, Teri Hill and Jennifer Hill; and great-grandchildren: Jordan DiSanto, Chyanne Littierre, and Elijah Littierre.

She is predeceased by her parents Ruperto and Lorinda Muriel (Davis) Simbulan and John and Theresa (Santoro) Erico and her sisters, Juliana (the late Carlos) Cabrera, Colleen (the late James) Garvey, Jean (the late Frank) Spina, Rose (the late Dan) Murphy, and Ann (the late Tony) Smagala. She is also remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.

The family invites relatives and friends to call on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 4 :00 PM–6:00 PM, at Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George, NY 12853.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the church. Livestream will be available and can be viewed on her book of memories at www.townleywheelerfh.com.

Following Mass, her cremated remains will be escorted to Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY, where she will rest in the wall niche.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The New York Foundling, www.nyfoundling.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

