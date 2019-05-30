{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Sullivan

March 15, 1949 — May 6, 2019

GREENWICH — Patricia A (Hopkins) Sullivan age 70, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, peacefully at her home in Saint Cloud, Florida.

Pat was born on March 15, 1949 at home in Greenwich. She was the daughter to the late Clifford Wright and Helena (Wright) Loy.

She was a graduate of Greenwich Central School Class of 1967 and was employed with Time Warner until her retirement in 2006.

Primitive crafting and painting were a natural talent for Pat. Folks would often comment that they felt like they were in “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.” She could always find one more thing to hang on a wall or put in a corner. Pat especially loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed their vacations together and time spent around the pool laughing and smiling, listening to their crazy life stories.

In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her first husband, Marshall Hopkins; brother, Clifford Wright Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Donald Sullivan, Tim Burke and Howard Hopkins.

Left to cherish Pat's memory is her loving husband, Thomas Sullivan; children, Corey (Christy) Hopkins of Greenwich, Kylee Hopkins (Tim) of Greenfield Center, Debbie Sullivan (Karim) of Sicklerville, New Jersey, Becky (Scott) Doerzbacher of Arlington, Tennessee and James (Bethany) Sullivan of Schuylerville; grandchildren, Zack Hopkins (Kori), Cortney Hopkins, Kelsey Carpenter, Lindsey Carpenter, Dylan Poulin, Cayla Johnson, Tiffany Witherspoon, Tajh Loving, Travis Rogers, Alison Doerzbacher and Ashley Doerzbacher; and sister-in-law, Marge Burke.

Graveside services followed by interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Reception to follow at the Greenwich Elks Lodge, 130 Bulson Road in Greenwich.

Donations in Pat's memory may be made to Greenwich Fire Department “Hopkins Fund”, 60 Hill St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

