Patricia A. Hensler

Feb. 7, 1939 - Nov. 15, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Patricia A. Hensler went to be with the Lord on November 15, 2021. She died peacefully at home with her children by her side. Patricia was a loving mother of five daughters and a son. She was born Patricia Ann Guyette on February 7, 1939, in Proctor, Vermont, the daughter of Kenneth Nelson and Bessie Emmeline Guyette. She spent some of her childhood and teen years in Hudson Falls, NY, but lived most of her adult life in Warrensburg, NY.

As a teen her interests were in design and modeling. She was active in and earned her wings in the Civil Air Patrol. The biggest joy in her life was raising her children and being involved in their activities and hosting family get-togethers. She held several restaurant and hotel jobs over the years and loved being with friends and family. She will be missed by many.

Pat was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Mary Jane (Guyette) Rogers; her brother, Richard Guyette and his wife, Nancy Guyette; several aunts; uncles and cousins and her life partner, Robert Jacob of Connecticut.

She is survived by her six children: Kelly Marie Packard Donnell (husband Eddie), Michelle Ann Barlow (husband Harvey), Ann Marie Harris (husband Rich), Theresa Ann Douglas (husband Trevor), Patricia Ann McKinney (husband Keith) and Raymond Francis Hensler II (wife Debbie). Also survived by 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother-in law, Gilbert Rogers; several nieces; nephews; and her ex-husbands: Joseph M. Barlow (wife Ellen) and Raymond Francis Hensler.

There will be no formal funeral services but there will be a prayer memorial at Holy Cross Church in Warrensburg, NY, where Patricia was a member for many years, as part of a Sunday Mass on December 12, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. that anyone is welcome to attend. Patricia will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the discretion of the family.