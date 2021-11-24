May 25, 1946—Nov. 19, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Patricia A. Haley, 75, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 25, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Harry Russell and Antionette Brunelle.

Patricia graduated in 1963 from Hudson Falls School. On February 10, 1964, she married the love her life Robert Haley at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

She worked for the Board of Elections and retired as the Commissioner in Washington County.

She enjoyed camping, going to Maine, and sitting by the ocean. Patricia greatest joy was spending time with her family, they were her number one priority.

In addition to her parents, Patricia is predeceased by her sister, Paula Hamelin, her brother-in-law and his wife, Billy and Sheila Haley.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of over 57 years, Robert Haley; her children: Mary Ann (Tracy) Conlon, Michael (Kim) Haley, Michelle (Boomer) Dangelico; grandchildren: Joshua, Nikolas, Lexie, Abby, Noah; several sisters and brothers; her special sister, Tanice; her two brothers-in-law: Peter and Johnny Haley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the entire staff on the 5th Floor ICU, DCI and Dr. Minhindukulasuriya and his wife for all their compassionate care.

At Patricia’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward. Rite of Committal will immediately follow the service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Patricia’s memory can be made to the Fort Edward Fire Department, 114 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Patricia’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.