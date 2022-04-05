Patricia A. Choukeir

1964-2022

MOREAU — Born in 1964 to Gail (Naylor) and Frank DeWitt, Patricia Ann (DeWitt) Choukeir was raised in West Glens Falls. She resided with her husband of 35 years and love of her life, Hassan. Patricia leaves behind three children and two daughter in-laws: Ali (Janie), Mustafa, and Khalil (Richele).

She was a very involved mother that proudly attended all sporting events and personal milestones. She was fortunate enough to have met and cared for her grandson, Aimon (Ali), born in California in August 2021 and whom she loved beyond measure.

She also cherished her two granddogs, Leif and Elbie. Pat’s endless optimism, kindness, and generosity were well known to all of her family and friends. Her Michael Road home of 27 years was her oasis — she loved sitting around the campfire, bird watching, and tending to her plants and garden — and she enjoyed watching all the kids grow up in such a nice neighborhood.

Her mother, Gail, passed away this past November, and her father, Frank, passed away in 1982. Pat leaves behind brothers: Frank (Pam), Jody (M), and Peter (Douglas); as well as a sister, Dawn (Ed). She is also survived by her mother-in-law and a number of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Her extended family will deeply miss her homemade snickerdoodles and fudge.

Pat’s family was her singular focus, but she also loved her career assisting college students. She worked at Skidmore College for nearly 17 years, and prior to that, SUNY Adirondack for nearly 16 years, making cherished friends along the way. She graduated with an associate’s degree from SUNY Adirondack in 1999 while working full time and taking care of her three young children. She graduated from Queensbury High School in 1982.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at Glens Falls Hospital’s Cancer Center. Calling hours will be at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Her ashes will be spread privately at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

