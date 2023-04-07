Aug. 7, 1932—April 4, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Patricia A. Breason, 90, of Union Street, passed away April 4, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Aug. 7, 1932, in Queensbury, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Madeline (Wells) Loveland.

Pat attended Hudson Falls High School.

On Nov. 22, 1958, she married the love of her life Stanley “Jobie” Breason in Salem.

For many years, Pat worked for Hudson Falls High School in the cafeteria, retiring in 1995.

Pat enjoyed going to bingo games, completing crossword puzzles and in her younger years you would find Pat dancing every weekend at Grinnell’s in Kingsbury and Nelson’s Dance Hall in Salem. Her favorite pasttime was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her biological mother, Ola (Aldrich) Tripp; her son, Robert Eldridge; her daughter, Kathy Baker; her brother, Robert Tripp and great-grandson, Adam LaRoe.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Stanley “Jobie” Breason of Hudson Falls; her children: Joan LaBombarde (Danny) of Raphine, VA, Dale Weatherwax (Glen) of Greenwich, Lynn Barry (Scott) of Floyd, VA, Terry Breason (Angie) of KS and Michael Benson (Keith) of Hudson Falls. She is also survived by her brother, Ned Tripp (Bev) of MN; and her sister, Audrey Brockway of Hudson Falls; along with several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

All are welcome to a gathering, following the service, at Jobie and Pat’s home, 8 Union St., in Hudson Falls.

Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward at a later date.

Memorial donations in memory of Pat may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolence may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.