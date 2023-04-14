Jan. 23, 1936—April 11, 2023

QUEENSBURY – Patricia A. Andrus, 87, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Elderwood at Ticonderoga.

Born on January 23, 1936, in Bolton Landing, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Betty (Banker) Langworthy.

Patricia was a graduate of Argyle Central High School.

On October 11, 1953, she married Forrest Andrus in Bakers Mills. Together they shared many wonderful years together until he passed away in 1985.

In her early years, she worked for G & V Laundry. For many years she worked for CR Bard, until her retirement.

Patricia was an avid reader, wonderful cook and always faithful to watch the horses on OTB. She loved watching and shopping on QVC. She loved finding deals on the latest gadgets on QVC, but she not only bought one, she purchased several just in case someone else needed one also, because of this, she was lovingly referred to as the “Gadget Queen”. Her Yorkie, Bella has been her closest faithful companion over the past nine years. Most of all her family was the center of her life and she was happiest in life, when she was spending time with them.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth “Betsy” Andrus, her great-grandchild, Aerolyn Andrus, her brothers: Adelbert Langworthy and Jim Langworthy and her sister, Donna Shorey.

She is survived by her son, John J. Andrus and his wife, Maryann of Glens Falls; her grandchildren: John J. Andrus, Jr., and Lillian Hughes; her great-grandchildren: Jasmine Andrus, Sabrina Hughes, Aiden Groesbeck, Damian Andrus, Carter Andrus, Tessa Andrus and Jayce Andrus; her sisters: Carol Cifone and Joan Fennel; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Pine View Cemetery in the Town of Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY 12110 or Alzheimer’s Association, 1003 Loudon Rd., Cohoes, NY 12047.

Patricia’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at Elderwood at Ticonderoga for all the care and compassion they have given her.

