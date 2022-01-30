Jan. 22, 1931—Jan. 6, 2022

ARGYLE — Pastor Raymond A. Felt Sr., 90, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Washington Center, just a few weeks before his 91st birthday.

Born Jan. 22, 1931, in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Robert and Myrtle (DeLaMater) Felt, and stepfather Ray Allen.

He attended Greenwich High School and continued his education at Liberty University and Boston University receiving his bachelor’s degree.

After high school, Ray proudly served his country as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

On Feb. 14, 1954, Ray married the love of his life Yvonne Yennior in Los Angeles, CA.

Ray was a member of the Buskirk Seventh-day Adventist Church, Adirondack Fiddlers, Blue Grass League, Jani Jammers, youth pastor, youth leader, Sunday schoolteacher, Sabbath schoolteacher, and Path finder leader.

He was employed by Greenwich School district for many years as a bus driver and grounds keeper, as well as being the Pastor at Easton Chapel and other pastorates since 1965.

Ray was a jack of all trades who enjoyed music, John Deere tractors, talking, telling old stories, telling jokes, reading, writing, tinkering with electronics, motors, carpentry work, animals, traveling and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by three sisters, two brothers, one grandson and one great-granddaughter.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 68 years, Yvonne Felt; daughters: Janet “Jani” Brugge (Frank), and Theresa “Taffy” Harris; son, Raymond Felt, Jr. (Kathie); sisters: Bertha Chew and Catherine Conrad; special friend who was like a son, Mickey McFarren (Linda); along with eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; fur babies.

At Ray’s request there will be no calling hours.

A funeral service will be conducted in June at the Argyle United Methodist Church, 12 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Ray’s memory can be made to the S.P.C.A of Upstate NY.

The family would like to thank the staff at Washington Center, Dr. Mihindu, Rev. Deb Peacock, and their neighbors for all their care and compassion.

To view Ray’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.