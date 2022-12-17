Feb. 22, 1955—Dec. 15, 2022

CAMBRIDGE—Pastor Marc Douglass Proch, 67, of Cambridge, NY, went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2022.

Marc’s unique and progressive decline began thirteen years ago; following his heroic recovery from a rare brain tumor. Marc died peacefully, at 4:20 a.m. surrounded by loved ones at Glens Falls Hospital.

Pastor Marc was born on February 22, 1955 to Robert D. Proch and Janet A. (Jackie) Proch (Chase) in Waco, TX. As a child, Marc was a star soccer and basketball athlete as well as competitive horseman. He continued on to coach high school basketball and soccer for many years. Coach Proch, as he was affectionately called, delighted to see his players carry on his legacy of athletic excellence.

He was called into ministry as a teen, graduating from Southbury High School in 1973. He began his biblical studies at Word of Life Bible Institute and furthered his seminary training at the Divinity School at Ozark Bible College. It was at this time where he met and fell in love with his adoring wife, Cynthia S. Proch (Smith). They were married June 4, 1977 and shared a passion for ministry throughout their 45 years of marriage, touching countless lives in the name of Jesus.

Marc and Cynthia would go on to have five children: Rachel, Sarah, Hannah, Seth and Molly. Marc was a dedicated husband, father, uncle, brother, minister, coach, athlete, teacher, and grandfather. When Marc wasn’t behind the pulpit or in his study reading and researching he could be found out visiting his church community, going on mission trips, singing at convalescent homes, playing a game of pick-up basketball, hiking, or helping someone move!

Marc was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Jackie Proch. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Proch; his children: Rachel Brimer (Norman), Sarah Soules (Brian), Hannah Proch, Seth Proch (Hannah Haley) and Molly Proch; his grandchildren: Tavian, Maya, Emery, Hayden, Ohlin, Garak, Atlas, Adelynn and Elliana; his siblings: Leonard Proch (Sonja), Laurie Moore (Terry), Linda Oswald (John) and Lisa Proch; many nieces and nephews; his beloved aunt Barbara; and her children: Tammy McCauley, Theresa (Jeremy) Pitts and Duane (Yesenia) McCauley; as well as his dear extended Smith family who he was privileged to love and care for through all of life’s highs and lows.

In true Dad fashion, upon his death, “his body was broken and spilled out” to be used in the life saving measures of 10 people and the betterment of mankind through medical research.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: https://rsds.org/ to continue funding research and/or to our Ugandan friend, Harriet, who provided support in the adoption of his grandsons.

A funeral service will be held this Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Center White Creek Baptist Church, 28 Center White Creek Lane in Eagle Bridge, NY with a reception directly following.

