WELLSBORO, PA — Pastor John G. Anderson, age 80, of Wellsboro, PA, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro, PA. He was born on Sept. 12, 1941 in West Hebron, NY, a son of Axel and Mary (Carlson) Anderson. John graduated from Salem Washington Academy in 1959.

John was married to his wife, Barbara B. (Bliss) Anderson, for 51 years. He was the minister of Independent Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church in Galeton, PA. John was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served during the Vietnam War.

John is survived by his wife; a daughter, Jennifer McClure; two brothers: Jim (Karin) Anderson of Boca Raton, FL and David (Sue) Hurd of Morrisonville, NY; and three sisters: Betty Ayers of West Chazy, NY, Nancy Somers of Valatie, NY, and Joyce (Jerry) Getty of Salem, NY; a step-brother, Rev. Nicholas TeBordo of Cohoes, NY.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Alex Anderson; and a sister, Jean Thompson.

A private burial will be held in Wellsboro Cemetery.

