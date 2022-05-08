May 28, 1951—May 5, 2022

SILER CITY, NC — Pamela ‘Morehouse’ Kidd, 70, of Siler City, lost her battle with cancer on May 5, 2022.

Pamela was born in Glens Falls, NY, on May 28, 1951 to Roger Frank and Catherine Ann (Beswick) Morehouse.

Ms. Kidd was of the Baptist faith, and was an LPN with Randolph Hospital for many years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, reading, playing computer games, putting together puzzles, and traveling.

In addition to her parents, Pamela is preceded in death by her infant son Lucas Kidd.

She is survived by her sons: James Kidd and wife Connie of Siler City, Justin Kidd and wife Brittany of Swannanoa, NC; six grandchildren: Lucy, Leah, Steven, Dillon, Hailey and Bralyn Kidd; brother Wayne Morehouse of Glens Falls NY; sister Susan Stickney of Ballston Spa, NY; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A Private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, at www.cancer.org, or mail to PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to Randolph Hospice at 446 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.

Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the Kidd family.

