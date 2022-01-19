Pamela M. Rubin
Oct. 5, 1981 - Jan. 14, 2022
CORINTH — Pamela M. Rubin, 40, of Eggleston Street, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.
Born on Oct. 5, 1981 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of Michael and Cindy (Purcell) Bialobzeski.
Pam grew up in Schenectady. On November 10. 2005, she married Bryant Rubin.
In earlier years, she was employed as a CNA at Maplewood Manor in Ballston Spa. She was a dispatcher for the family business Interstate Towing, prior to becoming a full time stay at home mom.
Besides her parents, she leaves her loving husband, Bryant; her children: Bryant II, Joseph, Jason, and Bethany who all were the center of her universe; a brother, Michael Bialobzeski and his wife, Cindy DiLanne-Bialobzeski of Schenectady; a sister, Jessica Hill and her husband, Matt of Rotterdam. Pam is the daughter-in-law of Marianne Korszun Bradt and Kevin Charles Bradt. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.cannonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.