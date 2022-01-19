Pamela M. Rubin

Oct. 5, 1981 - Jan. 14, 2022

CORINTH — Pamela M. Rubin, 40, of Eggleston Street, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on Oct. 5, 1981 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of Michael and Cindy (Purcell) Bialobzeski.

Pam grew up in Schenectady. On November 10. 2005, she married Bryant Rubin.

In earlier years, she was employed as a CNA at Maplewood Manor in Ballston Spa. She was a dispatcher for the family business Interstate Towing, prior to becoming a full time stay at home mom.

Besides her parents, she leaves her loving husband, Bryant; her children: Bryant II, Joseph, Jason, and Bethany who all were the center of her universe; a brother, Michael Bialobzeski and his wife, Cindy DiLanne-Bialobzeski of Schenectady; a sister, Jessica Hill and her husband, Matt of Rotterdam. Pam is the daughter-in-law of Marianne Korszun Bradt and Kevin Charles Bradt. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie.

