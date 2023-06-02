Dec. 2, 1950—May 30, 2023

CORINTH — Pamela J. Lemelin, 72, of County Route 24, passed away Tuesday evening, May 30, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on Dec. 2, 1950, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Jason J. and Pansy (Eastwood) Ellis. She was a graduate of Hadley-Luzerne High School.

On June 26, 1971, Pam married her high school sweetheart, Bruce G. Lemelin at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Corinth. Bruce passed away on Nov. 27, 2015, enjoying a loving 44-year marriage.

Pam worked at Cote Insurance in Corinth for many years.

She will always be remembered for her kind and giving ways as well as for her beautiful crocheted works of art that were gifted to so many she loved.

Pam always had a beautiful smile and a wonderful sense of humor. She found much enjoyment over the years keeping up with her flower gardens but over these last seven years she found great comfort during a multitude of health issues with her two furry companions, Misty and Missy Mae. Her greatest joy though was being a loving “Nana” and spending time with her family.

Together with her husband, they were known for their special backyard barbecues. We find comfort knowing that she reunited with the love of her life and they are dancing together again.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Bruce Lemelin, Sr.; siblings: Alice Vanderwarker, Jason Ellis, Jr., Anthony Ellis, and Andrew Ellis and baby sister, Isabelle Ellis.

Survivors include her children: Julie (Michael) White of Corinth, Bruce (Tammi) Lemelin, Jr., of Corinth; grandchildren: Ashleigh (Michael), Meghan, Kaleb, Kaitlyn, and Allison; great-grandchildren: Lillian and Dahlia; mother-in-law, Joyce Lemelin of Lake Luzerne; siblings: Beulah Dunkley of Stony Creek, Doris (Larry) Gonnelly of Lake Luzerne, David (Evelyn) Ellis of Fountain, CO, Jeffrey (Virginia) Ellis of Fort Ann; sister-in-law, Heddy Ladd of Hudson Falls; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and goddaughter Sonja Harris.

The family would like to thank all of her wonderful doctors including, Dr. Zachary Novakovic, for their amazing and compassionate care. They would also like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Saratoga Hospital that went above and beyond to make our mom’s last hours as comfortable as possible.

In keeping with Pam’s wishes, visitation and funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pam’s memory may be directed to Double H Hole in the Woods or the Saratoga County Animal Shelter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.