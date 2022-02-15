Oct. 8, 1963—Feb. 12, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Pamela I. Edwards, 58, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, February 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on October 8, 1963 in Hudson Falls, she was a lifelong resident and daughter of the late John and Teresa (Wever) Plude.

Pamela was a 1981 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. She participated in the BOCES Program, working as a candy striper at the hospital. After graduating, she went to work for Magrams for 12 years. On September 20, 1986, she married Joseph R. Edwards, Jr. and, shortly after, started Jopama’s Custom Woodworking with both Ma’s where she ran the store and was responsible for finishing the woodwork. Later, she worked for Nature’s Gift and Homestead, arranging activities and Buffalo trips.

Pamela enjoyed helping out at the pig roast at Beamers and loved to bake for parties and any occasion. She loved sitting by the fire, playing pool at the Fun & Games League where she was also the secretary/treasurer.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother-in-law, Rich Edwards, and her mother and father-in-law, Joseph Edwards, Sr. and Barbara Edwards.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Joe Edwards of Hudson Falls; her sister, Arlene Plude of Hudson Falls; her brothers: Bob Plude of Glens Falls and John Plude of Argyle; and several aunts, uncles; nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses on T-6 and T-2, especially Michelle and Rob on T-2 and the doctors and nurses in the Oncology Department at Glens Falls Hospital.

In accordance with Pamela’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life for friends and family to attend will be held at Pamela and Joe’s home by the backyard fireplace at the convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.