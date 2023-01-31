LAKE GEORGE — Pamela Anne Harvey, of Lake George, NY, passed away on January 17, 2023, age 76. Born in Cairo, NY, Pamela attended Cairo Central Schools graduating high school in 1964 and thereafter attending Albany Business College.

Pamela loved the outdoors whether as an avid horsewoman with her Morgan horse, climbing several of the Adirondack High Peaks, kayaking, swimming in the rapids of the Hudson River or simply enjoying the woods of Thurman, NY, surrounding the home she built with her devoted husband and soulmate, David Harvey.

A licensed motorcyclist, Pamela also loved riding as a bike passenger with David on lengthy trips throughout New England and Canada down to the Smoky Mountains as well as a bike trip to California.

Pamela was known to family and friends for her infectious sense of humor and wit.

Married four decades to David, she is survived by her four children: Jill McKeon, and husband Dan of Westfield, MA, Melissa Wronoski of East Greenbush, NY, Jason McLaughlin of Glens Falls, and Zachary Harvey and wife, Alyssa of Fort Ann, NY. In addition to her children, Pamela was a devoted grandmother to: Jake Wronoski and wife Rachel, Tommy Wronoski and Emily Fagan and husband, Mattieu, Grayson Harvey, Ethan Harvey; as well as her two great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Fagan and Myles Wronoski.

Professionally early in her career she worked for several years at a law firm in NYC and then at the NYS Legislature working for a western NY assemblyman. Thereafter Pamela served as the lead researcher for the Republican Assembly Task Force on Missing Children, authoring the final report.

A family service will be held on her next birthday in mid-May at a special brook in the Adirondacks, a place she loved. It reflects one of her favorite poems by Samuel Hendron called “When It is My Turn” a small portion of which says:

“Up by a mountain brook

Mingle my imperfect ash

With perfect

Alpine Air

And sprinkle

What is left of me

Into cool spring water

A place where white tail

Come to drink”

Condolences may be sent to: The Harvey Family, P.O. Box 4877, Queensbury, NY 12804