Pamela A. (Lemery) O'Leary
May 4, 1943 - Feb. 2, 2021
WOODSTOCK, GA - Pamela A. (Lemery) O'Leary, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, age 77, in Woodstock, GA.
Born on May 4, 1943 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Beulah (Barton) Lemery.
After graduating from St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls in 1961, she attended HVCC and earned her Associates Degree to be a dental hygienist. She worked for both Dr. Higgins and Dr. Sheehan. She cleaned a lot of teeth while raising her children.
Pam married David O'Leary, a fellow "East Ender" and St. Mary's graduate, in 1963. They spent over forty wonderful years together before his passing in 2007.
Pam and David moved to Fairfield, OH in 2002 to be close to their son, Kevin and his family. In 2016, Pam moved to Woodstock, GA to be near her daughter, Julie and her family.
She loved to travel, and managed to see much of the United States. Some of her favorite memories were of cross-country train trips with her mother and sister; group trips with cousins to Europe and Turkey; and family reunions in Indiana. She even made it to China.
She and David hosted a rocking annual house party during the Adirondack Balloon Festival for pilots, crew, family and friends. It was a highlight of the year for her which attendees still talk about.
Pam was predeceased by her parents and husband as well as her daughter-in-law, Tammy O'Leary (Kevin). She is survived by her sister, Elaine Viele of San Clemente, CA; son, Bruce and wife, Teresa of Worcester, MA; son, Kevin and partner, Lenora of Fort Worth, TX; and daughter, Julie Fick and husband, Bruce of Woodstock, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Marshall and Carlyn (Bruce); Ryan, Allison and her fiance, Michael (Kevin); and Parker (Julie).
