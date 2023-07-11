Pamala DeJoseph

July 17, 1946 - July 8, 2023

CORINTH - Pamala DeJoseph, 76, of Dayton Drive, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 17, 1946 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late John and Cherry (Cowles) Lent.

Pam graduated from Corinth High School in 1964, and from SUNY Buffalo in 1968 with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education.

She married Michael DeJoseph on August 12, 1971 in Lloyd, NY and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. He passed away June 7, 2002, following 31 years of marriage.

Pam was employed as an elementary school teacher at Corinth Elementary School for 42 years until her retirement. She loved being a teacher and enjoyed running the elementary school play and was active during Flag Day at the school.

She loved all her time spent with her family, and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's many activities. She also enjoyed outdoor activities, especially hiking, gardening, and swimming.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, David Lent and her sister-in-law, Ethel Lent.

Survivors include five children: McKenzie DeJoseph (Jennifer) of Cheshire, CT, Kinkade DeJoseph of Carson City, NV, Zane DeJoseph of East Greenbush, Tyson DeJoseph of East Greenbush, and Sierra DeJoseph (Michael Gay) of Argyle; six grandchildren: Michael, Jack, Jayden, Shea, Lincoln, and Rocco; four siblings: Priscilla Hayes (Harold) of Lake Luzerne, George Lent of Lake Luzerne, Stephen Lent of Lake Luzerne and Lucinda Knapp (Mark) of Lake Luzerne; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m.., Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Celebration of Pam's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the funeral home, with Lane Schermerhorn officiating.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one's choice.