WARRENSBURG — Pam Ladd passed away at home on June 12, 2021 following a long and stubborn showdown with cancer. Like most opponents in her life, she looked it square in the eye, refusing to back down; there were things to do, places to see, and a daughter and grandson she wasn’t ready to leave. Determined to see her daughter Sydney graduate from college, she achieved that goal. One month later, her formidable foe finally prevailed.

Pam was born in Hartford, CT. The family relocated to Hudson Falls soon after, then later moved to Warrensburg where she lived most of her life. She attended Warrensburg High School until her senior year and graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1981. She attended Elmira College and Boston University. After earning her Degree in Computer Sciences at Adirondack Community College, she held several positions as a programmer/analyst at HUM Healthcare Systems, the American Cancer Society, Hudson Headwaters, and most recently, Four Winds Hospital of Saratoga.

Pam loved to entertain, and she was entertaining. Gatherings on her deck were a rite of summer which she officiated with charm, cordiality, and humor. If there was a family celebration, it would most likely be held on her deck. That was her happy place. She also enjoyed escaping to her camper in Lake George.