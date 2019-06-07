May 3, 1952—June 4, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Paige Marie Brower, 67, a resident of Gansevoort, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 with her husband and family by her side.
She was born on May 3, 1952 in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Dale and Lois (Foote) Baker.
Paige was employed as a teacher at North Warren Central School for 25 years, teaching English AP and Science Fiction as well as being a class advisor. In her earlier years, she was active in the PTA for Jackson Heights School. She was a member of the pet foundation for Love and Affection, visiting residents in local nursing homes with her own pets. Her hobbies included hand spinning of the fiber from the Llamas, Alpacas and Angora Rabbits that she raised. She also enjoyed camping and was a member of the Good Sam’s Camping Organization as well as traveling with her husband and children. One of her favorite spots to visit was Salmon Pond in the Adirondacks.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Jay; son, Jason (Emily) Brower of Vermont; daughter, Jeanelle Schneider of Gansevoort; grandchildren, Aidan LaPoint, Avery LaPoint, Brielle Schneider, Jillian Schneider, Hadley Brower, Rowan Brower; sister, Lyndenn (Wayne) Valentine of Florida; brothers, Rustin (Nikki) Baker and Clay (Debbie) Baker both of Gansevoort; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
Funeral Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Paige Marie Brower Honorary Scholarship Fund @ North Warren Central School, 6110 State Route 8, Chestertown, NY 12817.
The family would like to thank the CR Wood Cancer Center, Saratoga Hospice- Kelly, Karen, Jenn and to her Care nurses Shawna and Heather. Also, special friends Rose, Bonnie, and Jennifer.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
