Owen Riley Harrington
Owen Riley Harrington

Feb. 28, 2007—July 30, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Owen Riley Harrington, 14, passed away following a tragic accident on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Born February 28, 2007, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Matthew and Courtney (Lockhart) Harrington.

Owen enjoyed gaming, fishing, snowboarding, camping, and hanging with his friends. He was looking forward to entering his freshman year at Glens Falls High School in the fall.

Owen was predeceased by his grandfather, Phil Johnson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents; grandparents: David Harrington, Sue-lynn Johnson, and Laurie and Matt Hoskins; sisters: Whitney and Asaycia; uncles: Brendon and Ryan Johnson, and Pete and Mike Harrington; cousins: Alex, Zack, Pat, Danielle, Hailey, Jaremiah, Grace, and Mary; and his beloved pets: Fenway and Jinx.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 172 Ottawa St., Lake George, with the Deacon Barbara Mitchell, officiating.

A gathering will follow at parish hall behind the church.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family asks that if anyone has pictures of Owen, please bring them to his services so they can be added to his memorial scrapbook.

In loving memory of Owen, contributions may be made to https://gofundme/64b3a725.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

