Owen E. Matte

Oct. 30, 1933 - Jan. 4, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Owen E. Matte, 89, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility.

Born on October 30, 1933, in Whitehall, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Young) Matte.

Owen was a graduate of Whitehall Central School.

On Nov. 15, 1952, he married Priscilla Sayers in Whitehall.

Owen was a loving and devoted family man who always put the Lord, his wife, and his children first. With his warm, outgoing, and loving personality, he easily connected with all people he met.

Owen was a member of the "Fun Band" for over 20 years and that brought joy to all who heard the band. Also, he was a member of the church choir for several decades. When you met Owen, you left as a friend of Owen, he loved everyone and everyone loved him. Owen loved to sing and dance and he enjoyed life to the fullest. If you found yourself at a party with Owen, you know he was always the life of the party, and his exuberant personality shone through!

Owen worked for General Electric Company in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward until his retirement after 47 years of service.

He was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls and a member of the Fun Band for over 20 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed painting and gardening.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Priscilla Matte, his grandchildren, Rachel Wells and Thomas Wells, Jr., and his siblings, Paul, John, Earl, Mark, Carl and Joan.

Owen is survived by his children: Owen (Cindy) Matte, Jr. of Huntersville, NC, Debra (Brad) Bernard of Sandy Springs, GA, Pamela (Tom) Wells of Argyle, Peter Matte of St. Albans, VT, Mary Matte of Queensbury, and James Matte (Christopher Beck) of New York City; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; his brother, Joel (Linda) Matte of Hartford; and several, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Owen's Funeral Mass will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will be at St. Paul's Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury at the convenience of the family.

Owen's family would like to thank the nurses and all staff on G Wing at Fort Hudson Health Care Facility for the loving care they provided Owen during his time as a resident.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations made to Fort Hudson Foundation, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828, or via their website: https://www.forthudson.com/foundation/.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.