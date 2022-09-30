Jan. 3, 1938—Sept. 28, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Oscar W. Ovitt, 84, of Allen Drive, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital following a long illness.

Born on Jan. 3, 1938 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Abe and Anna (Scoville) Ovitt.

Oscar was a self-employed stone mason in the area for many years until his retirement.

He married Angela M. Desidoro on Nov. 29, 1980 in Saratoga Springs and the couple has resided in Saratoga Springs for many years.

Oscar enjoyed archery, hunting, fishing, gardening, and stone work was his passion. He also loved spending time with his family.

Besides his parents, he also was predeceased by nine siblings, Ethel, Elsie, Thurland, Betty, Frederick, Jefferey, Harvey, John and Dorothy.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 41 years, Angela Ovitt of Saratoga Springs include, three children: Oscar Ovitt (Un) of Enterprise, AL, Robin Blackmon (Robert) of Enterprise, AL, and Karen Allen of Wilton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings: Abraham Ovitt, Jr. (Lola), Margaret Green (Fred), John Ovitt (Maggie), James Ovitt (Sandy), Roger Ovitt (Sue), MaryJane Bovee, Larry Allen, Kathy Allen (Dan), Jackie Howe (Cliff), and Wallace Allen, Sr.; his stepbrothers: Don, Frank and Dick; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Oscar’s life will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 5 p.m.- 6 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank the staff on D1 at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Oscar during his illness.