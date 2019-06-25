TICONDEROGA — Oscar W. Hughes, of Ticonderoga, died June 4, 2019 with loving family at his side, at The Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls. He was 86.
He was born in Moriah, and was the son of Kenneth and Louise (Wilson) Hughes.
He was a man who was not afraid of hard work. At age 16, he dropped out of school and went to Albany for work. He lied about his age and was hired as a roofer. He worked there for a few years and then returned to Moriah to work for the Republic Steel Company in the mines in Mineville. He later worked for International Paper Company in Ticonderoga for 34 years and then retired. In his early years, he was also a member of the Army Reserves. If working a full time job was not enough, he had several side jobs throughout his lifetime. He operated a television sales and repair store, sold and installed satellite dishes, operated a lawn care business and even picked apples at local orchards to provide for his family. His sons frequently worked with him on these side jobs. When he started employment with International Paper Company, he relocated his family to Ticonderoga.
Our father was kind, loving and generous. There were times in our lives he was a single parent raising us on his own. He would do anything for any one of us. He had such an incredible memory and so enjoyed telling his stories to anyone that would listen. Tales we will share with our children and grandchildren. During his last days, we were all truly blessed with the time we were given to spend with him together as a family.
Our Dad is survived by his children, Roxanne (Gregory) Harris, Randall Hughes, Christopher (Regina) Hughes and Gregory Hughes; his grandchildren, Terry Brannock II, Seth Brannock, Ryan Harris, Allison (Justin) Rizzo, Justin (Jenna) Hughes, Sherrae Weaver, Joshua Hughes, Oscar Hughes, Cooper Hughes, Kaileigh Hughes and Mitchell Hughes; and 10 great-grandchildren. We all love you Dad and we will miss you.
Our family would like to thank the staff at The Pines Nursing Home for the wonderful care they gave our father.
Per our father’s request, there will be no calling hours or services held.
