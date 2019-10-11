Dec. 22, 1926 — Oct. 9, 2019
CORINTH — Orion Harold Mason, 92, of Route 9N, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Dec. 22, 1926 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Orion and Alma Mason.
Harold attended Corinth High School.
He joined the U.S. Navy on Jan. 11, 1944, serving during World War II in the Pacific Theater, and was involved in three invasions in Leyte Gulf, Luzon and the Philippines, receiving several medals and honors, including the Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal with 3 stars, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 2 stars and the American Theater Metal.
Following the war, Harold married Eleanore Wells on Sept 19, 1948 in Corinth, and the couple resided there for many years.
He was employed for more than 40 years at the International Paper Co. in Corinth until his retirement, and later operated the carousel at the Wilton Mall for six years.
Harold was a member of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post No. 533 of Corinth for several years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending his reunions with his shipmates on the USS Casa Grande, going to the Saratoga Raceway, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors besides his loving wife of 71 years, Eleanore Wells include two daughters, Jackie Reinhardt (Joe) of Wilton and Marianne Tollgreve (Jeffrey Winch) of Saratoga Springs; two grandchildren, Joanna Crowley (Brian) of Saratoga Springs and Joseph Reinhardt of South Glens Falls; five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Lilah, Nathan, Jenna, and Jacob; one sister, Betty Wendell of Columbia, South Carolina; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and close family friends, Harold and Gerry Goodsell and Ron and Arlene Hiles.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.
A Rite of Committal with full military honors will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth provided by the Honor Guard of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post No. 533 of Corinth.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 will conduct a short service at 7:30 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, Kindred Care and Dr. George Siniapkin for their kindness and compassionate care given to Harold during his illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
