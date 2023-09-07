Oct. 22, 1930—Aug. 31, 2023

HARTFORD—Orin Louis White, Jr., 92, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on October 22, 1930, in Poultney, VT, he was the son of the late Orin L. White, Sr. and Carrie (Boutwell) White.

Orin grew up on the family farm, and graduated from Hartford Central School. He started his career working for Lawrence Gibson’s farm until he went to work for the Town of Hartford Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator.

In 1966, Orin married Donna Harsha, happily gaining an instant family of Sue and Bill, with the birth of their son, Nathan soon to follow. Around that time he transferred to the Washington County Highway Department and after many enjoyable years there he retired as a construction welder.

Orin and Donna were married for 31 years until her passing in 1997. In 1999 the family introduced Orin to his soon-to-become soulmate, Doris Mills from Hudson Falls, and she brought out the best in him.

For 24 years they enjoyed traveling, church dinners, and quiet Sunday evenings of dinner and card games. Orin always enjoyed being busy, and could usually be found in his garage shop or outdoors, whether it be repairing farm equipment for the neighbors, working on his various tractors and equipment, splitting wood, helping family or just taking time to enjoy a good meal with friends and family. He will always be remembered as “the master of fixing the unfixable,” as well as his family’s rock and hero. He was always there for them.

In addition to his parents and wife, Orin was predeceased by his brother, Robert White.

Left to cherish his memory are his girlfriend, Doris Mills; his daughter, Susan Grant-Wright; his son, William Grant and his wife, Karen; and his son, Nathan White; his grandchildren: Matthew, Daniel and Lauren (children of Susan and Carl), Jeremiah, Keri, Kori (children of William and Karen), Ethan (Kara) and Emma (children of Nathan); three great-grandchildren: Miriam, Nathan and Lila White; his siblings: Donald White and Sharon Waite; his sister-in-law, Debbie Pollack; his brother-in-law, Raymond Kew; his loyal and beloved dog who rarely left his side the past four months of Orin’s illness, Gambit; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hours at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A Celebration of Orin’s life will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, 8118 State Route 40 in Hartford. All are invited to share memories.

Memorial donations in Orin’s memory can be made to Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 121, Hartford, NY 12838.

