Aug. 31, 1931—Jan. 16, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Opal S. Ferguson, born, Aug. 31, 1931, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday night, Jan. 16, 2022. Her 90th birthday was celebrated with family and friends just a few months ago.

Opal was predeceased by her beloved husband, Hilton “Fergie” Ferguson, in 2000, her daughter, Lynn Bradford, her granddaughter, Charlotte Bradford, her son-in-law, Larry I. Funk, and her grandson-in-law, Keith Kopka. She leaves behind two daughters: Janet Fogle (husband, Ken) of Chagrin Falls, OH, and Hope Ferguson Funk, Wappingers Falls, formerly, Katonah, NY; and eight grandchildren: Ken Fogle, Jr. (Jenna), Shannon Floyd (Phillip), Megan Kopka, Meredith Conklin (Tym), Holly Arndt (Corey), Donnie Clemmenson (Jessica), and Kyle Clemmenson. “Grandma”, aka “Grandma Bear” was also loved by her 17 great-grandchildren.

Her early years were spent in Mt. Kisco, NY. Opal and Fergie lived and raised their family in Katonah until 1992, when they moved permanently to Lamplighter Acres, Fort Edward, and soon made many friends through their love of golf. It quickly began to feel like home. After Fergie passed in 2000, Opal remained involved in the community. She continued to make new friends that became a part of her family. Opal was a survivor having beat cancer four times in her life as well as open heart surgery, a truly amazing human being. Her family is proud to call her their matriarch.

Opal is known to many as a bear collector, gardener, bowler, shopper, red hat lady and volunteer. Throughout her life, she volunteered in many capacities: Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, President of the Trustees of the Katonah United Methodist Church; “Baroness” of the Red Hat Tee-zeers in Fort Edward, to name just a few. She was most proud of her 19 years of volunteering with Meals on Wheels in Moreau with her “sister”, Betty Wimette. Opal gave her all to whatever she touched.

She will be remembered for her loving heart, her smile, her independence, as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend!

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev. Penny Brink and Rev. Stephen Butler, officiating. A reception to follow at the church.

A burial service will be held at the convenience of the family this spring at Oakwood Cemetery in Mt. Kisco, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.