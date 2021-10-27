March 29, 1926—Oct. 24, 2021

MECHANICVILLE — Mrs. Opal Florence (Willard) Sgambati of Park Avenue, passed away peacefully at home with her loving children at her side on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Mrs. Sgambati, wife of Dr. Stephen S. Sgambati, Sr., was born in Mt. Airy, NC on March 29, 1926, and was the daughter of Samuel Willard and Ida Magdalene (Edwards) Willard.

She was a wonderful wife, homemaker, mother of 15 children, 43 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren.

She was born and raised by her Navy veteran and artisan father, and homemaker mother. Opal was one of four children, including her loving predeceased siblings Byron Willard, Carl Willard and Sammie Ann Creed.

She met her husband of 70 years at a USO dance in 1945 in Washington, D.C. while she worked for the federal branch of the U.S. Postal Service and he was a surgical resident at Georgetown University. One dance later they committed themselves to each other, married on September 15, 1947, had two children in Washington, D.C. before establishing a long and happy life in Mechanicville, NY.

Survivors include their beloved children: Mary (Dominic) Pisani, Dr. Stephen (Michelle) Sgambati, Jr., MD, Kathryn (William) Woods, Robert (Debbie) Sgambati, Annina (William) Rabbitt, Teresa (Jerald) Vinikoff, Anthony (Elaine) Sgambati, Stephanie (Paul) Zurlo, Emilia (Dallas) Foard, Opal (Scott) Kalm, Samuel (Athina) Sgambati, Elizabeth (Francis) Therrien, Dr. Carl (Kiley) Sgambati, MD, Francesca (William) Schultz and Carolyn (Joseph) Potvin; 43 grandchildren: 41 great- grandchildren; and sister-in-law Theresa Sgambati; along with many nieces, nephews and their families.

Opal was predeceased by her husband of 70 years Dr. Stephen S. Sgambati, Sr., who died in 2017, and in-laws Frances, Elizabeth, Patrick, John and Chris Sgambati, Carmella Izzo, Clara Ponzillo, and Emilia Finelli.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main Street, Mechanicville, NY. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery. Calling hours at All Saints Church on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Opal Sgambati’s family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made to either All Saints on the Hudson Church Endowment Fund or USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, D.C. in respectful memory of Opal F. Sgambati.

