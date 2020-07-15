Sept. 12, 1937 — June 27, 2020
ELDON, Mo. — Onna Katherine (Roach) Wheeler, 82, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her residence in Eldon, Missouri. She was born September 12, 1937 in Glens Falls the daughter of the late Francis and Hilda (Hunt) Roach. On August 25, 1956 in New York she was united in marriage to Dr. Alan H. Wheeler who preceded her in death on September 7, 2014.
Survivors include, son, Jonathan Wheeler (Angela) of Eldon, Missouri; stepson, Thom Wheeler (Sherri) of Virginia; son-in-law, Rocky Bodenschatz of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; grandchildren: Courtney Wheeler of Jefferson City, Missouri, Zachary Wheeler of Eldon, Missouri, and Cameron Gerber of Eldon, Missouri; three great-granddaughters: Alexa, McKenna and Eden; brother, Tom Roach (Bev) of Lake George; sister, Nancy Lane (Darryl) of Fort Ann; several nieces and nephews and special aunt, Ruth Roach of Glens Falls. A daughter, Lori Bodenschatz and grandson, Derek Wheeler preceded her in death.
She attended New York State University in New Platz; New River Community College in Dublin, Virginia and Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Growing up she helped to work the family resort in Lake George and held various positions before raising her own family. Later she was employed in admissions at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
“Onnie” loved spending time with her family, her flower garden, baking, crafting, writing poetry and stories. She was an avid reader and loved dogs and birds and traveling with her husband. She greatly enjoyed worshiping with all her special friends at the Etterville Christian Church.
Private services are being planned at a later date with interment in Lake George. Memorials in her name are suggested to the Etterville Christian Church 18 Hancock Rd. Eldon, MO 65026. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, Missouri.
