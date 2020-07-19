Sept. 12, 1937 — June 27, 2020

ELDON, Mo. — Onna Katherine (Roach) Wheeler, 82, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her residence in Eldon, Missouri. She was born September 12, 1937 in Glens Falls the daughter of the late Francis and Hilda (Hunt) Roach. On August 25, 1956 in New York she was united in marriage to Dr. Alan H. Wheeler who preceded her in death on September 7, 2014.

Survivors include, son, Jonathan Wheeler (Angela) of Eldon, Missouri; stepson, Thom Wheeler (Sherri) of Virginia; son-in-law, Rocky Bodenschatz of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; grandchildren: Courtney Wheeler of Jefferson City, Missouri; Zachary Wheeler of Eldon, Missouri; Cameron Gerber of Eldon, Missouri; three great-granddaughters: Alexa, McKenna and Eden; brother, Tom Roach (Bev) of Lake George; sister, Nancy Lane (Darryl) of Fort Ann; several nieces and nephews and special aunt, Ruth Roach of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Lori Bodenschatz and grandson, Derek Wheeler preceded her in death.