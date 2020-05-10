Olive Ann (Hildreth) Belden

Olive was an Auxiliary member of the Fawns of the BPOE No. 1491 in Whitehall. She was a member of the Lady’s Auxillary of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company and a long-time devoted member of the St Anne’s Society and communicant of the former Notre Dame Church of Whitehall.

Olive was known for her kind spirit, her devoted faith and generous soul as well as her love for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Despite many challenges in her later years “Ollie” was most always in good spirits and especially enjoyed her 90th birthday celebration attended by her family last August. All of us will have fond memories singing Karaoke with Mom, Gram or her singing to all of us. She was so happy! She had a beautiful smile always lighting up when she saw her family. Our hearts are broken that she was taken too soon by this incredibly vicious virus.