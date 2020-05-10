Aug. 15, 1929 — May 6, 2020 WHITEHALL — Olive Ann (Hildreth) Belden went into the arms of the Lord on May 6, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center, a victim of COVID-19 virus.
Olive was born on Aug. 15, 1929 in Whitehall, New York the daughter of Albert and Elizabeth Hildreth, one of 12 children. Olive married Robert William Belden June 26, 1948 in Whitehall.
She was predeceased by her husband, her grandson Cody Miller, five of her brothers and all five sisters.
Olive is survived by her children, Jeffrey Belden (Michelle) of Whitehall, Michael Belden of Port Orange, Florida, Mark Belden (Kelly), Gloria O’Hara (Malcolm) and Kathleen Miller (David) all of Queensbury. She is also survived by her grandchildren Serena Putorti (Scott Griffin) of Whitehall, Brenda Burke (Patrick) of Schuylerville, Jeremy Belden of Hudson Falls, Jason Belden (Shasten) of Hudson Falls, Jeffrey Belden (Kami) of East Fairfield, Vermont, Jody Breault (Gus) of Whitehall, Christopher Belden (Stephanie) of Queensbury, Troy Belden (Nicole) of Edgewater, Florida, Matthew Belden of Port Orange, Florida, Derek Belden of Queensbury, Tyler Belden of Queensbury, Danielle O’Hara of Manhattan, Patrick Murphy (Alexandra Twigg) of Sarasota, Florida and Drew O’Hara of Queens; her great-grandchildren are Shane Bennett (Rita Penor), Ryan Putorti, Kylie Touchette, Shayla Burke, Brielle Burke, Jacob Belden, Olivia Matthey, Hannah Matthey, Jayna Belden, Justin Belden, Annon Breault, Max Belden and Quinn Belden; her great-great-grandchildren Jaxon Bennett and Carleigh Penor. Olive is also survived by one brother, Warren Hildreth (Fray) of Whitehall.
Olive was an Auxiliary member of the Fawns of the BPOE No. 1491 in Whitehall. She was a member of the Lady’s Auxillary of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company and a long-time devoted member of the St Anne’s Society and communicant of the former Notre Dame Church of Whitehall.
Olive was known for her kind spirit, her devoted faith and generous soul as well as her love for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Despite many challenges in her later years “Ollie” was most always in good spirits and especially enjoyed her 90th birthday celebration attended by her family last August. All of us will have fond memories singing Karaoke with Mom, Gram or her singing to all of us. She was so happy! She had a beautiful smile always lighting up when she saw her family. Our hearts are broken that she was taken too soon by this incredibly vicious virus.
Due to current restrictions there will be no calling hours or public celebration of Olive’s life at this time. Olive will be laid to rest in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Cemetery beside her husband, Robert. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Cody Miller Memorial Scholarship c/o Queensbury Community Scholarship Association P.O. Box 4063 Queensbury, NY 12804.
Arrangements are with Jillson’s Funeral Home in Whitehall. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Olive’s family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the devoted staff at the Glens Falls Center for their kind and compassionate care, especially in her final hours. Mom loved you all and we appreciate all that you did being her surrogate family for the past 13 years!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.