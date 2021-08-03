July 11, 1931—July 31, 2021

NORTH CREEK — On July 31, 2021, Olga O’Donnell LaPell, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in North Creek, NY. Her loving family was by her side.

She is survived by her daughter Diane (Rusty) Batchelor; her daughter Donna (Kris) Fuller; her daughter Cynthia (John Schrade) LaPell; her son Jeffry (Tina Lundgren) LaPell; her son Robert (Mary Jo Daly) LaPell; her ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; her brother, Douglas (Donna) O’Donnell. Olga was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Jim LaPell, their daughter Debbie Foos, as well as her two siblings: Merton C. O’Donnell and Rita O’Donnell Perry.

Olga was born Olga Mae O’Donnell on July 11, 1931 to Merton O’Donnell and Doris Crowe in Mineville, NY. In 1948 at the age of sixteen, she graduated Valedictorian from Newcomb Central School and began work at National Lead in Tahawus as a switchboard operator. It was in Newcomb that she met Jim LaPell, and on February 24, 1950, they married in North Creek, NY. They would live in Newcomb for ten years before settling in North Creek. Together, they raised their six children and formed many lasting friendships in both communities.