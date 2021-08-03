July 11, 1931—July 31, 2021
NORTH CREEK — On July 31, 2021, Olga O’Donnell LaPell, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in North Creek, NY. Her loving family was by her side.
She is survived by her daughter Diane (Rusty) Batchelor; her daughter Donna (Kris) Fuller; her daughter Cynthia (John Schrade) LaPell; her son Jeffry (Tina Lundgren) LaPell; her son Robert (Mary Jo Daly) LaPell; her ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; her brother, Douglas (Donna) O’Donnell. Olga was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Jim LaPell, their daughter Debbie Foos, as well as her two siblings: Merton C. O’Donnell and Rita O’Donnell Perry.
Olga was born Olga Mae O’Donnell on July 11, 1931 to Merton O’Donnell and Doris Crowe in Mineville, NY. In 1948 at the age of sixteen, she graduated Valedictorian from Newcomb Central School and began work at National Lead in Tahawus as a switchboard operator. It was in Newcomb that she met Jim LaPell, and on February 24, 1950, they married in North Creek, NY. They would live in Newcomb for ten years before settling in North Creek. Together, they raised their six children and formed many lasting friendships in both communities.
A wonderful mother, she loved her children fiercely and was proud of each and every one of their accomplishments. Olga enjoyed being a part of the close-knit Adirondack community as well. She was a member of the North Creek Methodist Church and a volunteer at the train station. Among the many jobs she would take on throughout her life, most will remember meeting her at the bank as a teller and at Johnsburg Central School as the Assistant Librarian.
Compassionate and gracious, she found joy in the presence of others, recounting memories and moments that anyone else might have forgotten. Her greatest pleasures were family get-togethers, visiting with friends over a cup of coffee or lunch, and going on long drives with Jim. To say that Olga was a people person would be an understatement: even her time alone was spent in the company of authors like Nicholas Sparks and “the man in the box”, the E-book reader who narrated her favorite dramas and mysteries after she lost her eyesight.
Olga will always be remembered for her kind heart, her beautiful spirit, and of course, by her many nicknames. Whether you knew her as Grammy O, Ogie, Big O, Grandma, Gram, or Zat, you know that she cherished her loved ones deeply and was cherished deeply in return.
Friends may call on Olga’s family from 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted at a later date at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Johnsburg EMS, 624 Peaceful Valley Rd., North Creek, NY 12853 or the Johnsburg Public Library, 219 Main St., North Creek, NY 12853.
