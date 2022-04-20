Sept. 3, 1952—April 19, 2022
MOREAU — Olean Lange, 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home with her loving husband by her side.
Born on September 3, 1952, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Eudora (Green) Kerchak.
Olean graduated high school in Burlington, NJ, and attended the Asbury College in Wilmore, KY. She worked for over 20 years at AT&T and retired as a Receptionist for Amsterdam Printing in West Glens Falls.
On September 2, 1972, Olean married the love of her life, Augustus Lange III, in Burlington, NJ.
She enjoyed boating, swimming, camping, spending time with family, and especially her grandson.
In addition to her parents, Olean was predeceased by father-in-law, Augustus, mother-in-law, Mildred, sister, Shirley, sister-in-law, Helena, and daughter, Krista.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of over 49 years, Augustus “Gus”; her daughters: Sheri (Jonathan) of Charlton, Amanda (Jonathan) of Halfmoon; her grandson, Wesley; her brother-in-law, John “Jay Jay” of Gibbstown, NJ; her nephew, Robert (Bridget) of Cinnaminson, NJ; her sister, Doreen of Franklinville, NJ; her niece, Erin (Josh); and several cousins.
At Olean’s request, there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donation in Olean’s memory can be made to Ukraine Support Fund, 620 Spadina Ave., Toronto, Ontario M5S 2H4.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
