FORT EDWARD — Novamay Mary-Deanne Knobel went home to heaven on October 2, 2021 after a short stay with her mother, father and her family.
Novamay was a much anticipated and well-loved addition to her family.
She was a perfect angel and will be greatly missed by her mom and dad, Analise Nash and Zachary Knobel; her siblings: Natalie and Zachary Knobel Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Angela and Steven Belden and George and Theresa Nash; her paternal grandparents, Katrina and Scott Majer, and Thomas and Shauna Knobel; as well as numerous aunts, uncles; and cousins who loved her so.
At the family’s request, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Memorial donations in Novamay’s name can be made to the Angel Names Association, 321 Angel Rd., Corinth, NY 12822.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.