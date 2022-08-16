June 1939—July 2022

Born in June 1939, in a farmhouse in Hague, New York, Norrell John Meehan was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. His proud parents were Frank Harley Meehan and Evelyn Clark Meehan. He was the youngest of four children with whom he is now reunited.

He met the love of his life, Jeannette N. Meehan, at the age of 17. They married in 1960, spending 62 years of married life together, and a total of 66 years altogether.

Throughout his childhood, Norrell worked the family farm and sold vegetables with his father. After graduation from Hague Central School, he worked at the local garage pumping gas. Every day after work he walked downtown to the paper mill seeking employment. Finally, after two years he was hired and started work in June, on Jeanette’s birthday. He worked for International Paper Company for over 42 years. As a young man, he also enlisted in the Army National Guard. Norrell was a dedicated employee and a hard worker — values he instilled into his three children: N. Jon Meehan (Renee), Michelle M. Welch (Larry) and Timothy Meehan (Casee). He dearly loved his grandchildren: Joseph Guerin, Michaela Connors, Jon Meehan, Emily and Collin Meehan, and great-grandson, Caiden Meehan.

After he retired from the mill, Norrell enjoyed selling vegetables at Journey’s End Farm with his best friend and confidant Larry Welch. Over the years, Larry became like a third son to him.

Norrell loved his cats, collecting coins, and was a motorcycle enthusiast his entire life. He spent upward of 30 years working as a guide at Americade, and used his vacation time to attend the Lake George Village event. Above all, Norrell enjoyed his family. He was there when we needed him and was never too busy to answer a call for help or to lend a hand. Norrell always tried to attend all family gatherings, sports games, horse shows and school events.

In his spare time he enjoyed sitting on the porch, having coffee with his friends at Burleigh’s, and feeding the homeless cats in the neighborhood. The possums and skunks were welcome too.

On July 31, 2022, he was called home to be with his Heavenly Father and family, with his wife and children by his side. Though our hearts are broken, we are comforted by knowing his battle with cancer has ended. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Norrell managed his illness with unbelievable strength and grace. He wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Evelyn Meehan; his beloved sister, Dr. Dorothy Meehan Rosekrans; adored brother, James Sherman Meehan; his sister, Mary Louise Meehan; nephews: Mark Rosekrans, Stephen Rosekrans, Richard Meehan and niece, Valerie Barrow.

Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife; children; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; many dear friends and his kitties: Bootsie and Oliver.

In his memory we request that donations be made in his name and sent to the Ticonderoga Animal Hospital on Shore Airport Road in Ticonderoga, NY 12883. This will benefit Ti Alley Cats trap, neuter, release program. In the memo please put TNR.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga, New York. Services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022. Visiting will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at the funeral home, with Pastor Scott Tyler leading the celebration. A small gathering of friends and family will follow at 4:00 p.m. at dad’s favorite place, Burleigh’s Luncheonette.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.