Norman Richard La Marque

Besides motorcycling, Norm and Barb loved camping. They took their children as infants and throughout the years camping in tents at first, then tent trailers, then worked up to hard top trailers, getting bigger each time. Their dream was to take a motorhome traveling with the Harley towed in a trailer behind them when they retired, and they did just that, so they could go south and ride the motorcycle all year long.

Norman worked for Finch Pruyn Paper Mill for 43 years until retirement, shift work for most of those years. He was also the Union President for several years, being able to negotiate and lead for his fellow workers with his diplomatic demeanor. Norman was a very tall, big man, and for years, he had the nickname “Tiny” amongst all his friends. Additionally, his wife Barbara sold Avon for nearly 30 years, and after Norm retired, he would drive Barb around to make her deliveries and helped her put together orders on delivery day for over 100 customers. Norm and Barb were also big Yankees baseball fans, and would watch every game of the year together in their home, year after year, cheering their favorite team on.