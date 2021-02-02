Norman P. Fuller

Norman’s grandmother used to say, “You don’t have to be blood to be family,” and this could not be more apparent from the many, many friends that have been a part of Norman’s life. These family members include: Bill Sheeley and Alecia Eaker and family; Brad and family; Rob and Fay Fagnant and family; Pastor Todd Bumbarger and family; Roberta Petteys and family; Donald Hokirk, Paul Feldman, and many other friends at Stonequist Apartments in Saratoga Springs; the countless friends at his Church and through online Church services; and many, many more. Another big staple in Norman’s life was that dirty old Boston Red Sox hat that we’ve all seen too many times – and often wanted to throw away when he wasn’t looking.

Norman was preceded in death by his grandmother, Leona O’Neill – who was known as “Nana” to virtually everyone. Although Nana passed away over 10 year ago, Nana’s spirit, lessons, and everlasting faith continues to run through many of us still today – as it did for Norman throughout his life and especially during his struggles with the illnesses that he faced. Today, Norman is enjoying his time with Nana and Jesus in heaven, pain-free, worry-free, and smiling down and looking over all of us.

Services will be held in the spring, with a formal announcement of the date once determined by the family.