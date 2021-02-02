NormSARATOGA SPRINGS—Norman P. Fuller, of Saratoga Springs, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 25, 2021 at the very young age of 50. Although Norman’s courageous fight against the many illnesses that plagued his body is over; his caring heart, playful and fun-loving personality, and beaming smile will always remain with each one of us.
Norman was a loving son and best friend to his mother, Irene O’Neill of Gansevoort, whom he respected and wholeheartedly adored. Throughout Norman’s battle with the illnesses he faced, his mother always remained steadfast by his side – always finding the positive in every obstacle that was put in Norman’s way…or finding some crazy humor in something simple just to make each other laugh.
A big part of Norman’s life was his two incredible children. Norman’s daughter, Jeannie Morehouse, lives in Queensbury with her family. Norman’s son, Justin Fuller, lives with his wife, Tasha, and their three children: Kayleigh Madison Fuller, Ethan Aaron Fuller, and Ariah Shai Fuller in Saltville, VA. Norman bragged about his kids and grandkids and would pull out photos of them every chance he could to show how proud he was of them.
Norman is also survived by his brothers: Albert Fuller (Rose) and family of Hudson Falls; Jay Fuller and family of Hudson Falls; Michael Fuller (Tracy) and family of Columbus, OH; sisters: Marsha Blowers and family located Russell, KY and Brenda Hunt and family of Russell, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
Norman’s grandmother used to say, “You don’t have to be blood to be family,” and this could not be more apparent from the many, many friends that have been a part of Norman’s life. These family members include: Bill Sheeley and Alecia Eaker and family; Brad and family; Rob and Fay Fagnant and family; Pastor Todd Bumbarger and family; Roberta Petteys and family; Donald Hokirk, Paul Feldman, and many other friends at Stonequist Apartments in Saratoga Springs; the countless friends at his Church and through online Church services; and many, many more. Another big staple in Norman’s life was that dirty old Boston Red Sox hat that we’ve all seen too many times – and often wanted to throw away when he wasn’t looking.
Norman was preceded in death by his grandmother, Leona O’Neill – who was known as “Nana” to virtually everyone. Although Nana passed away over 10 year ago, Nana’s spirit, lessons, and everlasting faith continues to run through many of us still today – as it did for Norman throughout his life and especially during his struggles with the illnesses that he faced. Today, Norman is enjoying his time with Nana and Jesus in heaven, pain-free, worry-free, and smiling down and looking over all of us.
Services will be held in the spring, with a formal announcement of the date once determined by the family.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
105361—Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.
