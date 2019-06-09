June 20, 1923 — June 7, 2019
SALEM — Norman “Norm” H. Button, 95, of Salem, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the home of his stepson, Thomas (Maura) Rapp.
Born June 20, 1923 in East Pittstown, he was the son of the late William P. and Minnie (McChesney) Button.
Norm attended Salem Washington Academy and served his country during World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
Norm worked for the Washington County Highway Department and then for the New York State Department of Transportation in Greenwich as a foreman, retiring in 1980 after 34 years of service with both agencies. Following retirement, he worked for the Village of Salem DPW for a number of years.
Norm was an avid golfer and a dedicated Legionnaire being a member and past commander of the Francis J. Clark American Legion Post 812 in Salem. He held countless positions in the 4th District and the New York State Legion. Norm belonged to the 40/8 and the American Legion Color Guard.
Norm married the love of his life, Mary Frances Fleming Rapp Button, whom he married June 20, 1973. Fran passed away April 17, 2018. Norm was also predeceased by a brother, Charles Button; and a son-in-law, Alan Hart.
Norm is survived by his four stepchildren, Nancy Hart of Loudonville, George (Kathy) Rapp of Greenwich, John (Hollie) Rapp of Gansevoort and Thomas (Maura) Rapp of Salem. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
At Norm’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem. A reception will be at the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion in Cambridge for relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865; or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Norm’s family wishes to thank Dr. Barney Rubenstein, Carol Byron, Debi Reilly and Community Hospice for all they have done to make Norm comfortable as possible.
To offer condolences to Norm’s family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem, is assisting the family.
