Norman Lee Hall

June 4, 1939—Jan. 18, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Norman L. Hall died peacefully at home in the arms of his wife and surrounded by his children on Jan. 18, 2023, following a long illness.

Born on June 4, 1939 in Ticonderoga, NY, he was the younger son of Theron and Elizabeth Hall and brother to: Mary, Theron, Jean, Margaret, and Anne Shirley, all predeceased.

A child of the Adirondacks, Norm formed a profound connection to the outdoors and loved swimming, canoeing, fishing, hunting, and camping in the wilderness and on his grandfather’s North Creek homestead. Norm was an independent, principled man of deep faith and dry wit, equal parts stoic and sentimental, with a dash of mischievousness.

Often found with his nose in a history book and a cheerful whistle on his lips, he was a passionate genealogist, Civil War buff, and unabashed lover of Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals. A quiet and private person, he nevertheless formed long-lasting relationships with childhood friends (some spanning 70 years), classmates, Army and hunting buddies, co-workers, and neighbors alike — all testaments to his likability, integrity, and good humor.

A graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, he went on to study biology, chemistry, and philosophy at St. Anselm College in NH. Shortly after he earned his B.A., he was drafted into the military and served in the U.S. Army Biological Laboratories at Fort Detrick, MD and worked at the Defense Intelligence Agency. His name was recently inscribed on the Crandall Park Veterans Memorial monument, to which he proudly quipped, “I’m finally famous.”

Shortly after his honorable discharge, he was swept off his feet by a beautiful R.N. named Dana, introduced to him by an Army buddy who Dana had cared for at a nearby Maryland hospital. Dana became the love of his life and mother of their four children. Eventually relocating his growing family to Glens Falls, Norm spent years fastidiously renovating their home from top to bottom while working full time as a Quality Control and Regulatory Affairs Manager for local medical device firms.

He was a proud supporter of his children’s artistic and athletic accomplishments: playing the bagpipes, viola, and violin, Nordic skiing, and ballet. As time passed, he reclaimed his family land in the Adirondacks, giving his family the opportunity to enjoy the pristine beauty and peace he held so dearly as a child. “The Pond” was indeed his favorite place on Earth (beavers notwithstanding).

Norman is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dana; his children: Peter (Danielle), Anne, Matthew (Christine), and Maggie (Nile); six grandchildren: Zachary, Theron, Liam, Eli, Emma, and Harrison; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind countless friends he made throughout his life.

And, yes, all of us who knew and loved him agree: he still “gets better looking every day.”

All are invited to calling hours from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, with a funeral Mass to follow at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Guardian Angel Fund, at https://www.smsaschool.org/donate.