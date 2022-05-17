EAGLE BRIDGE — The world lost a good man with the passing of Norman Lane on May 10, 2022 due to complications from aggressive mesothelioma.

Norm was happiest when teaching his sons and grandchildren how to work with their hands and how to solve problems; making sure they were comfortable using any tool.

He was a loving husband to Marjorie Witkop Lane for 59 years of marriage. Norm enjoyed boating on the Hudson River, fishing, mowing his lawn while listening to his favorite music (Santana), spending time in his woods, hosting sledding parties for his nieces and nephews, and encouraging his kids and grandchildren in their sports events.

Norm attended Mechanicville High School, graduating in 1958. He went on to attend Hudson Valley Technical School. 1963 was marked by his marriage to Marge.

Professionally he shared his drafting talents, working at Watervliet Arsenal in Benet Labs. In 1966, he and Marge moved to their acreage in Eagle Bridge. He started his career of 36 years with Eagle Bridge Machine and Tool where he was a designer, draftsman, machinist, quality control manager, manager (doing any job necessary). . . mentor and friend. Norm retired in 2005.

Norm was the son of the late Leslie Lane and Dorothy (Quackenbush) Lane of Mechanicville, NY.

He was predeceased by his daughter Norma, his parents, his sister-in-law Marilyn Witkop Santagato, and brother-in-law Daniel Witkop. He is survived by his wife Marjorie; his son and daughter-in-law Bruce and Robin Lane; and grandchildren: Brennan and Lindsay Lane of West Olive, MI; his son and daughter-in-law Brian and Tina Lane; and grandson Breyon Lane of Eagle Bridge, NY; his sister Anita Coonradt of Clifton Park, NY; his aunt Leona Lane of Hoosick Falls, NY; in-laws Karen Witkop, Robert and Beverly Witkop and Frank Santagato; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Norman’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the Trinity Health Care system and the entire staff at the Center of Life and Rehabilitation (CLR) in Bennington, VT for their kindness and care for Norm. Gifts in Norman’s memory can be shared with the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad.

A graveside service for friends and family to attend will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Hudson View Cemetery. Please arrive by 3:45 PM. A funeral home attendant will be at the entrance to assist in finding the service location.

Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions to the cemetery and to leave condolences for the family.