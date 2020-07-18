March 26, 1940 — July 16, 2020
CORINTH — Norman K. Mosher, 80, of Fuller Road, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Born on March 26, 1940 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mildred (Fuller) Mosher.
Norm graduated as Valedictorian from Corinth High School in 1957 and then graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy with a degree in Chemical Engineering.
He was first employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth and then worked as a computer analyst at Sperry-Univac/Unisys for many years and lastly was contracted with New York State Police as a computer programmer and analyst.
Norm was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth, and served as the church organist and choir director for many years, and was presented as a Minister of Music in the late 1990's.
He was an accomplished musician and composer, proficient at many instruments including the piano, guitar, and accordion. He began his musical career during his youth, and played in many bands, first with the Electronnaires and then with the Frontiersman, followed by The Out of the Cellar Band for several years, and most recently with the Fabulous SkimmerNorm's.
Norm also was a member and music director for the Corinth Theater Guild and Adirondack Center Stage for many years, providing accompaniment for many shows. He also accompanied numerous concerts, weddings, graduation ceremonies, and funerals, and was the longtime organist/piano player at the Densmore Funeral Home, in Corinth. He also played at Saratoga Hospital and at several area nursing homes.
He was a linguist and taught himself many foreign languages, and enjoyed assembling electronics and his CB and ham radio.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one son, Mark Norman Mosher; one grandson, Stephen Lockhart; and his son-in-law, Richard McDonald Jr.
Survivors include two daughters, Theresa Powers of Missouri and Susan Millis (Fred) of Corinth; a daughter, Karen; one brother, Owen Mosher (Connie) of Ft. Myers, Florida.; six grandchildren, Scott, Miranda (Christopher), Richard (Kris), and three others; 10 great-grandchildren; his nieces, Lisa, Michelle and Kami; and nephews Matthew and Desi; and many cousins.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Social distancing is required during the calling hours and the New York State Department of Health requires that anyone who enters the funeral home during visitations or services must wear a mask.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Once it's allowed, the family will hold a great big memorial service and celebration of Norm's life at a later date at the First United Methodist Church of Corinth.
The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, the staff at Saratoga Hospital and the Town of Corinth EMS for their kindness and compassionate care given to Norm, also we would like to thank our friends and family for the many well wishes, kind words, prayers and cards.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the First United Methodist Church, 243 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822 or the charity of one's choice.
