March 26, 1940 — July 16, 2020

CORINTH — Norman K. Mosher, 80, of Fuller Road, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Born on March 26, 1940 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mildred (Fuller) Mosher.

Norm graduated as Valedictorian from Corinth High School in 1957 and then graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy with a degree in Chemical Engineering.

He was first employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth and then worked as a computer analyst at Sperry-Univac/Unisys for many years and lastly was contracted with New York State Police as a computer programmer and analyst.

Norm was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth, and served as the church organist and choir director for many years, and was presented as a Minister of Music in the late 1990's.