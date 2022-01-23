JUNE 7, 1934—JAN. 20, 2022

MOREAU, NY — Norman H. Brown, 87, a resident of South Glens Falls, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the Elderwood Nursing Home, North Creek.

He was born on June 7, 1934 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Lyle and Ella (Rozelle) Brown.

Norman went to school at Hartman Hall, South Queensbury until the eighth grade. At which time he left school to help his dad in the family business, delivering potatoes to many mom and pop stores. He then went on to work at NIBCO brass plant in South Glens Falls at the age of 22 and was employed there for 42 dedicated years. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and reading his bible.

He married Carla May Petteys January 1959 in Gurn Springs, NY. They raised five children and many foster children on Woodard Road in Wilton. Carla passed away on Dec. 4, 1998. He then remarried on June 19, 2000 to Joan Ella (Crandall-Blodgett) Brown.

Norman was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed nature and what it offered as well as bird watching and hiking. He also was a gentleman farmer, gardener and an Elder of his church for over 40 years.

Besides his parents and his first wife, Carla, he is also predeceased by his siblings: Beverly Cleavland, Lyle Brown, Peggy Devivo, Bobby Brown, and Dixie Febrero.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Brown of South Glens Falls; his children: Benjamin and his wife Esther Jean, Jason and his wife Helen, Andrew and his wife Susan, Rebecca and her husband Bryan McDaniel, Esther and her husband Darrin Youker; his step children, Jennie and her husband John Lougheed, Paul and his wife Sandra Blodgett, Peter and his wife Jennifer Blodgett, Mary Hensel and Annie Blodgett.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Tristan, Claude, Kayla, Connor, Krista, Ava, Grant, Seth, Christo, Elena, Sam, Carly and Cady; his stepgrandchildren, Katie, Rachel, Carson, Laura, Isaac, Austin, Hailey, Isabelle, Alex and Tory; as well as many great grandchildren; his siblings: Tom and his wife Beverly Brown, Zadie Winslow and Zella Elder.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Spring burial will take place at Gurn Springs Cemetery, Wilton.

Calling hours are scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 and 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Moreau Senior Center, South Glens Falls or to the Moreau Rescue Squad, South Glens Falls.

The family would like to thank, Peggy Williams, Sarah Hickey, John Webber and other Fort Hudson Community Aides as well as the Staff at the Elderwood Nursing Home.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.