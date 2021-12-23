Aug. 5, 1930—Dec. 20, 2021

CORINTH — Norman F. “Pick” Foster, 91, of Main St., passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness.

Born on Aug. 5, 1930 in Whitehall, he was the son of the late Francis and Gertrude (Collins) Foster.

Pick attended school in Whitehall. He joined the United States Army in 1952, serving during the Korean War, receiving the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, the United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

He married Barbara J. Flewelling on Sept. 1, 1951 in Hebron and the couple resided in Corinth for over 60 years. She passed away Jan. 8, 2013 following 61 years of marriage.

Pick was employed for many years at the International Paper Co. in Corinth until his retirement in 1993, and was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club.

He enjoyed hunting, camping, and his many huskies, especially his beloved companion, Bandit. He also enjoyed a wonderful cross-country trip with his good friends, Smokey Ralph and Connie and Mike Marcotte.

Most mornings, you could find Pick enjoying a coffee and conversation with his good friends at Bob Wells Body Shop.

Besides his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Sandra, his niece, Sue Anne Devoe, and nephew, Timothy Flewelling.

Pick is survived by his loving nieces and nephew: Kathie Duncan (Brian) of Queensbury, Julie Dibble (Jack) of Selkirk, Brian Flewelling (Angel) of Beaufort, SC, and Jane Rosati (Dino) of Wilton; one sister-in-law, Ronnie Flewelling of Corinth; and several great-nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the staffs at Glens Falls Hospital and the Corinth Emergency Squad for their kindness and compassionate care, and Pick’s neighbors, Jim Murray and Lisa Willis, for always being there for Pick and Bandit.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Town of Corinth EMS, 600 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.