March 10, 1937 — July 30, 2019
CORINTH — Norman B. Baldwin, 82, of Freight House Road, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness.
Born on March 10, 1937 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Raymond and Pauline (Brust) Baldwin.
Norm attended Corinth High School.
He joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving as a corporal in the 1st Battalion of the 6th Marines from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1959. He participated in the First Fast Landing Fleet Marine Force in history, which a force of such magnitude was landed by helicopters from bases on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers many miles at sea.
Norm was then employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for several years and then built his family’s home. He left IP to run his own business, Norm’s Body Shop in Corinth for more than 30 years until his retirement. His body work was excellent and he was known locally as one of the best in the region.
He enjoyed going with his family to stock car races in many locations, and also enjoyed camping, boating, cars (especially his 57 Chevy’s), and motorcycles.
Besides his parents, Norm was also predeceased by one sister, Joan Baldwin; and also his first wife, Patricia Whipple.
Survivors include two children, Dale Baldwin of Hadley and Ron Baldwin (Kelly) of Queensbury; two grandchildren, Chelsey Enny (Matt) of Queensbury and Tyler Baldwin of Glens Falls; three siblings, Robert Baldwin (Mary Lou) of Lake Luzerne, Linda Price (Jack) of Porter Corners, Warren Baldwin (Sharon) of Corinth; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his longtime companion, Loretta Reynolds.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, with the Rev. John Aldridge, officiating.
Private burial with military honors will be held at Corinth Rural Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the funeral home.
Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post No. 533 will conduct a service at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Warren Center and the nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Norm during his illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
