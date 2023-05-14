April 11, 1946—May 3, 2023

HARTFORD — Norman B. Aubin, 77, of Hartford, entered into rest on May 3, 2023.

The son of the late William G. Aubin and Norma A. (Colvin) Hill, Norman was born on April 11, 1946, in Glens Falls, NY.

Norman was a very proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was employed by NYS Department of Corrections, where he retired from.

In his spare time, he enjoyed playing music, family time, woodworking, yard work, and will be fondly remembered as a fun-loving jokester.

Survivors include his wife, Mazella L. Aubin, whom he married in Fort Edward, NY; he is also survived by his sons and their spouses: William K. Aubin, Michael C. Aubin (Brenda); and stepchildren and their spouses: Kimberly Reed (Tyler), Corrine Casson (Robert), and Gabrielle Hidden; his grandchildren: William F. (Naomi), Jordan, Taylor, Mathew, Blake, Marissa, Aiden, and Rogue. He was also a great-grandfather to four. Norman was the brother of one surviving sister, Norma Quintoes (Andy).

In addition to his parents, Norman was predeceased by his stepfather, Charles Hill.

The Aubin Family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the family and friends who were close to Norman.

Cremation has taken place through the care of Simple Choices, Inc.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery, Fort Edward, NY.

Memorial Contributions, at the request of the Aubin Family can be directed to: Yellow Ribbon Fund.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Aubin Family, online at: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.