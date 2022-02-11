Norman A Bouchard, Jr.

Dec. 30, 1950—Feb. 7, 2022

SALEM — Norman A Bouchard, Jr., 71, of Salem, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at his residence.

Born Dec. 30, 1950 in Concord, NH, he was the son of the late Norman Arnold Bouchard, Sr. and Barbara (Wells) Bouchard.

Norm graduated from Pittsfield High School in Pittsfield, NH and lived in Salem for many years. He was currently working at Hollingsworth & Vose in Clarks Mills and has been with the company for over 25 years.

Norm had many passions which include being an avid guitarist and listening to music, especially the Beatles who he saw in concert in 1968. Norm always said the music soothes the soul. He was a self-taught musician who couldn’t read music notes. He learned by sound. Norm played in the band, Sweet Silver Blue where he was the lead guitarist. He also played in numerous bands in the past years. Norm had a gift of making guitars and also building computers. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and adored his grandchildren and loved his dogs as well as the dogs of family members. Norm was a frequent shopper of Amazon and they will miss him!

“When the night was quiet and I would be out at the campfire under the open sky full of stars, I would hear him playing his guitar in his music room and it just made the world ok.” This was a reflection by Norm’s next-door neighbor.

Norm is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rhonda (Richmond) Bouchard who he met when they worked at CB Sports in Bennington; his children: Norman Arnold Bouchard, III and his wife Logan of Greenwich and Michael George Bouchard and his wife Jill of Cossayuna; brothers: Michael Bouchard of Pittsfield, NH and Dave Bouchard and his wife Nancy of Pembroke, NH; grandchildren, who called him Grandpa Norm and Papa Cookie: Colin Bouchard, Cooper Bouchard, Kinley Bouchard and Rexton Bouchard; one niece and two nephews: Kelsey Bouchard Smith, Chris Bouchard and Josh Bouchard.

Calling hours are from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. A service will begin at 5 p.m. with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

Memorial contributions in Norm’s memory may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.