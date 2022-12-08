May 30, 1937—Dec. 6, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Norma Sleight, 85, of Broadway in Fort Edward, passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2022.

Born on May 30, 1937, in Plattsburgh, she was the daughter of Victor and Ethel Darrah.

Norma graduated high school in Plattsburgh. She worked at Eden Park (The Pines) until retiring.

She was a loving and devoted mother.

Norma was an avid animal lover and had many cats and dogs over the years, her motto was, “there is always room for one more.” She loved feeding squirrels at Crandall Park, sitting by Moreau Lake and going on long car rides, stopping for a crisp ice-cold Coke from McDonald’s.

Anytime during the spring and summer you’d find her outside, sitting in her chair, soaking in the sun and her surroundings. Her biggest hobby over the years was collecting Boyd’s Bears and bears from the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory, but most recently collecting pioneer women pieces. She had one of the biggest hearts and kindest souls you’d ever encounter.

She was predeceased by her parents, Victor and Ethel Darrah; her two children, her son, Stephen Sleight and daughter, Carolyn Sipowicz.

Survivors include her three grandchildren: Christa Aldrich and her husband, Mike Aldrich of Fort Edward, Jessica Sleight and her companion, Tyrone Pinkston of Glens Falls and Rebecca Russell and her husband, Joshua Russell of Hadley; and her great-grandchildren: Stephen Aldrich, Ellie and Joni Russell, and Oakley Pinkston.

“Like we always said there are no goodbyes for us, it’s only see you later. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart. You were so much more to me than my grandma. I will never be the same since losing you, you meant everything to me — love always, your Christa.” “When words fall short actions speak volumes, you were always there for us girls growing up. I will miss our trips to Lake George on the trolley and our lunches at The Harvest. Rest easy, Grandma. Love — Jessica.” “The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day but the love and memory of you shall never pass away, I’ll be missing you for forever, rest in paradise my sweet grandma, until we see each other again, love booka.”

At Norma’s request there will be no public services.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

