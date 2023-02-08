Norma Reilly

Nov. 15, 1937 - Feb. 6, 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Norma Reilly, 85, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by family.

Born Nov. 15, 1937 in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Elisa (DeCecco) Mion.

Following graduation from Catholic Central High School in 1955, Norma worked at the Manufacturer National Bank in Troy for many years.

Norma married James Reilly on July 14, 1962 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, sharing 57 years of wonderful marriage and two children together. Norma also had the privilege of staying at home and centering her life around family.

She was a volunteer for the Altar Rosary Society, SMA Home School Association and a docent at the Hyde Collection. Norma was a communicant of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Susan and her husband Joseph Packard of Phippsburg, ME; her loving son, James Reilly of Queensbury; grandchildren: Joseph Packard, Cecelia VanOrman and Andrew Reilly; her sister, Irene and brother-in-law Gennaro DeRubertis; and several nieces and nephews.

Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her and she loved her family dearly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Burial to follow at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Family and friends may call from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. of Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.