May 6, 1930—Aug. 7, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Norma M. Winchell, 93, died peacefully after a short illness in Hospice care at her daughter’s home on Aug. 7, 2023.

She was born May 6, 1930 the daughter of the late Fay and Lena Jenks of Schroon Lake, NY. and predeceased by her husband Donald H. Winchell of Glens Falls and Queensbury.

Norma graduated from Schroon Lake Central School and left country life for the “big city” of Glens Falls at the age of 18 where she worked for many years at Glens Falls Insurance Company.

Norma and Don married Oct. 8, 1950 and became lifelong members of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls. Her spiritual life was quiet and reserved while her faith was strong and resolute.

Norma will be remembered for her quiet nature and love of family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Tash (Gary) and son, Steven Winchell; grandsons: Michael Tash and Jason Tash (Jenna Badgley).

At Norma’s request, funeral arrangements will be private and at the discretion of the family.

